Dads Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He’s Missing Daughter ‘More and More Every Day’ Amid Restraining Order Drama By Riley Cardoza December 24, 2019 Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Gazing at His Girl He watched his little one play with her toys. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News