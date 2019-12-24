Dads

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He’s Missing Daughter ‘More and More Every Day’ Amid Restraining Order Drama

By
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He’s Missing Daughter ‘More and More Everyday’ Amid Restraining Order
 Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram
6
7 / 6

Out and About

Ariana posed for a picture while buckled up on a Chuck E. Cheese ride.

Back to top