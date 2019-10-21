Toddlers

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Visits Pumpkin Patch With His and Jen Harley’s Daughter Ariana Following Arrest

By
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Visits Pumpkin Patch With His Daughter Ariana
 Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram
5
6 / 5

All Aboard

The pair watched a train pull in before riding it themselves.

 

Back to top