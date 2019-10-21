Toddlers Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Visits Pumpkin Patch With His and Jen Harley’s Daughter Ariana Following Arrest By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Animal Lover Ariana imitated a chicken noise while hesitantly walking toward them. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News