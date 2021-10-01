The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Baby Girl Lili!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, arrived on June 4, 2021. Lili is named after Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name honors Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said in a statement following the birth. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”