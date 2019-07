Introducing Baby Sussex

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed a son on May 6, 2019, and stepped out with him for the first time two days later at Windsor Castle. The duke held the newborn, swaddled in a white blanket, as the duchess stood beside them. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she gushed.

The pair revealed their son’s name later that day, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.