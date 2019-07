Prince Louis Gets Christened With His Siblings by His Side

The littlest prince was christened at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in July 2018. This was the first time the family of five were spotted in public together. Louis, 2 months at the time, wore the same Royal Christening Robe — made in 1841 — his older siblings donned upon their christenings. Princess Charlotte cracked onlookers up when she sassed photographers at the event, telling them: “You’re not coming.”