Welcome, Louis!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, son Louis Arthur Charles, in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London — where both his siblings were delivered — in April 2018. The prince made his debut on the same day as his birth, when his parents took him out onto the steps of the hospital. Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their brother, and the little guy was on his way home with his mother just seven hours after she delivered him.