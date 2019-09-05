Royals Royal Family Members Pose for 1st Day of School Photos Over the Years: Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and More By Riley Cardoza September 5, 2019 Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 Prince Harry Harry waved to the cameras ahead of his first day of Chepstow Villas School in 1987. Back to top More News This Top-Rated Overnight Repair Treatment Can Improve Our Skin While We Sleep Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Serum ‘Heaven in a Bottle’ (Now 25% Off!) Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used More News