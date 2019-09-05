Royals

Royal Family Members Pose for 1st Day of School Photos Over the Years: Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and More

By
PRINCE-HARRY-FIRST-1ST-DAY-AT-ETON-COLLEGE-
 Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Prince Harry

In 1998, the Duke of Sussex was all smiles on his way to Eton College Public School.

Back to top