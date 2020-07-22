Royals

Royal Family Members Wish Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Son Prince George a Happy 7th Birthday

By
Prince Charles Royal Family Members Wish Prince William and Duchess Kate Son Prince George a Happy 7th Birthday
 Ben Birchall/PA Wire/Shutterstock
3
3 / 3
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Prince Charles

The Duke of Cornwall, 71, wished his grandson a “very happy” birthday.

Back to top