Royals Royal Family Members Wish Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Son Prince George a Happy 7th Birthday By Riley Cardoza July 22, 2020 Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock 3 2 / 3 Queen Elizabeth II “Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!” the monarch captioned her tribute. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option A Look Back on Kim Kardashian’s Sweetest Quotes About Husband Kanye West Audrey Roloff Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body 6 Months After Welcoming Son Bode More News