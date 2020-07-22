Royals

Royal Family Members Wish Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Son Prince George a Happy 7th Birthday

By
Queen Elizabeth II Royal Family Members Wish Prince William and Duchess Kate Son Prince George a Happy 7th Birthday
 Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock
3
2 / 3
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Queen Elizabeth II

“Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!” the monarch captioned her tribute.

Back to top