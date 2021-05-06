Royals

Royal Family Sends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Love on His 2nd Birthday

By
Royal Family Wishes Harry Meghans Son Archie Happy 2nd Birthday
 Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
3
1 / 3
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan and Harry were all smiles with their baby boy in the queen’s throwback photo.

Back to top