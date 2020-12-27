Royals

Royal Kids’ Cutest 2020 Moments: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Year in Review

By
Princess Charlotte Birthday Girl kensingtonroyal Instagram Royal Kids Cutest 2020 Moments
 Courtesy of Kensington Royal/Instagram
10
5 / 10
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Birthday Girl

Kate shared new photos of her daughter for Charlotte’s 5th birthday in May 2020.

Back to top