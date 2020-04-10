Pregnant!

Rupert Grint’s Pregnant Girlfriend Georgia Groome: 5 Things to Know About the Actress

By
Georgia Groome at the Double Date Premiere 5 Things to Know About Rupert Grints Pregnant Girlfriend Georgia Groome
 Jo Davidson/Shutterstock
5
4 / 5

4. She Lost Her Father

The Double Date star’s dad, Paul, died in 2009.

Back to top