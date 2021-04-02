Bat Boy! See Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey’s Cutest Pics

Dads Ryan Dorsey’s Sweetest Moments With His and Naya Rivera’s Son Josey: Photos By Riley Cardoza 43 mins ago Courtesy of Ryan Dorsey/Instagram 11 11 / 11 April 2021 Josey wore a Batman mask while posing for an Instagram selfie with his dad. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News