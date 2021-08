August 2021

“As I’ve gotten wiser (older), I am always kicking myself for not paying as much attention as I wish I would’ve when I was younger when Dad was building stuff, working on things, fixing things. But he taught me a lot,” Dorsey wrote alongside an Instagram video of himself building a drone with Josey. “I just wish I knew half as much as he does. So I’m trying my best to teach my little man early.”