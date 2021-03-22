Dads Ryan Dorsey’s Sweetest Moments With His and Naya Rivera’s Son Josey: Photos By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Ryan Dorsey/Instagram 9 5 / 9 June 2019 “Making stuff for daddy at school trying to make a man cry,” Dorsey captioned an Instagram post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News