Dads Ryan Dorsey’s Sweetest Moments With His and Naya Rivera’s Son Josey: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 29, 2021 Courtesy of Ryan Dorsey/Instagram 20 19 / 20 June 2021 Dorsey and Josey spent some time outdoors with their dog. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News