Dads Ryan Dorsey’s Sweetest Moments With His and Naya Rivera’s Son Josey: Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Ryan Dorsey/Instagram 10 10 / 10 March 2021 “Three years ago today,” Dorsey captioned adorable throwback videos of Josey singing via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News