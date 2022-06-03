A Creative Endeavor

“I’m an actress, I’ve designed clothes, I’ve done a number of different things. But this is the most creative thing, is to create life with them,” Mendes said during a May 2022 appearance on Today.

“My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9 and those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her,” she explained. “And so I just felt lucky enough, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really want this time with them.’ And then now, you know, I’m obsessed.”