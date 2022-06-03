A ‘Team Effort’

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan,” Mendes told Forbes in June 2022, noting how their parenting is a team effort. “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.”

She added: “If they see him and I switching off doing certain things that, again, aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance.”