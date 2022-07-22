Top 5

Stories

Family Time

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family

By
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family
 Todd Owyoung/NBC
Amada’s Best Play

During a July 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gosling revealed that Amada is never hesitant to express her opinions. “My youngest has a real power move,” he explained, recounting a recent family visit to the The Louvre in Paris. “We were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she goes, ‘This museum?'” Gosling then mimicked his daughter’s next move, which was a thumbs down. “I said, ‘Why?'” he recalled. “She went, ‘Because it is not good.'” He added the she occasionally flashes her thumbs down behind her back before leaving a room. “The ‘Thumbs Down Walk-Away,'” he quipped. “It’s like, Roman Emperor level.” 

