An Unconventional Approach

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” Mendes said in an interview with Byrdie in July 2022. “And now I feel like it’s time to bring boredom back. I’m bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well.”

She added: “I really feel like when we’re bored — not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television — that’s when ideas come in. Sometimes it’s fun, sometimes it’s dangerous, and sometimes it’s enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom.”

At the time, the actress also reflected on how she and Gosling raise their girls to be self-confident. “I think everything starts in the home — everything,” she explained. “So hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they’re enough.”