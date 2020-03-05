Learning Along the Way

During Mendes’ October 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Ghost Rider actress opened up about what she’s taken away from being a mother of two. “Nobody can prep you for becoming a parent,” she admitted. “Nobody told me it was going to be a job, and a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, like, in different areas. A chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss.”

She also joked that the “hardest part” of being a parent “hands down, is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long.”