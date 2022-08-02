Putting Parenting First

“I’m like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids,” the Drive star said in an August interview with Heat magazine, per the Daily Mail.

The actor also joked about how his little ones are sometimes too young to take in the incredible destinations they’re exposed to through his career. “You know it’s funny, we went to France and we went everywhere — we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, ‘What was your favorite part about France?’ They will say, ‘The fruit plate at the hotel.’