Singing Her Praises

Gosling showed his appreciation for Mendes during his 2017 Golden Globes Best Actor speech for La La Land. “I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that, while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said. “If she hadn’t taken all that one so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me. So sweetheart, thank you.”