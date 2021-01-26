Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family

Staying Off Social

Mendes opened up in January 2021 about limiting her social media use when one of her daughters pointed out that she was “on the phone too much.” She tweeted, “I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”