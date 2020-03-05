Teaching Them the Hard Way

While stopping by The Talk in May 2019, Mendes hilariously revealed the challenges she’s faced trying to teach her daughters Spanish. “I’m Cuban and we’re trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it’s harder than I thought. I speak Spanglish and that’s what they’re picking up,” she shared. “So it’s adorable but it’s technically not a language. It’s Spanglish. Our little girl will be like, ‘Mommy, my boca [mouth] hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente [tooth].’ It’s so cute, but that is not really going to go great out there.”