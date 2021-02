Body Positive

Lively wrote via Instagram in January 2021 that she felt “silly” for being “insecure” about not fitting into sample sizes after giving birth to baby No. 3. “I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back,” she captioned a throwback photo from an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle.”