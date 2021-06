Dad Jokes

Reynolds prepared a cocktail named “The Vasectomy” in a June 2021 Aviation Gin commercial, saying sarcastically, “First, fill a tall glass with ice the way children fill our lives with such joy. Next, pour one ounce of cranberry juice, sweet just like their little smiles. Then pour three ounces of tonic, so bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep. Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood.”