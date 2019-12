Following His Footsteps

Although James loves “singing songs, doing plays at home [and performing in movies],” Reynolds is warning her against child acting, he revealed during a December 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Showbiz is not good for kids,” the 6 Underground star explained. “I feel like we should know this by now, right? But parents everywhere are like, ‘Yeah, let’s just put them in a movie, unsupervised.'”