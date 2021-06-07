Main Motivation

Reynolds opened up about his anxiety struggles for his kids’ sakes, he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it’s like to be sad and model what it’s like to be anxious or angry,” he explained at the time. “That there’s space for all these things. The home that I grew [up] in, that wasn’t modeled for me really. And that’s not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation. A lot of it is just wanting to model certain things for my own kids.”