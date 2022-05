Mama’s Girls

Lively told Forbes in a May 2022 interview that having daughters made her time “more precious” and gave her more confidence.

“Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she said. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”