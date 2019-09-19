Family Time

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters: ‘That’s Where My Heart Is’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Quotes About Their Daughters
Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the world premiere of 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' on April 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Big Fans

“My daughter James is losing her mind over it,” Reynolds said of his Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie in a May 2019 Good Morning America appearance. “She’s never been interested in a movie I’ve done ever. … I’m curious how [my daughter Inez] is going to react to it.”

 

The actor added: “They do know Deadpool. They sometimes say it, and it’s sort of embarrassing. I’ll be in a grocery store and they’ll be like, ‘My daddy’s Deadpool.’ And I’ll be like, ‘I did not tell her to say that.'”

