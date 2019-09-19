Big Fans

“My daughter James is losing her mind over it,” Reynolds said of his Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie in a May 2019 Good Morning America appearance. “She’s never been interested in a movie I’ve done ever. … I’m curious how [my daughter Inez] is going to react to it.”

The actor added: “They do know Deadpool. They sometimes say it, and it’s sort of embarrassing. I’ll be in a grocery store and they’ll be like, ‘My daddy’s Deadpool.’ And I’ll be like, ‘I did not tell her to say that.'”