Quarantine Cuties

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling,” Reynolds said of social distancing with his kids during an April 2020 virtual appearance on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert at Home. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.”

The actor went on to joke that he “wouldn’t hesitate” to eat his three daughters.