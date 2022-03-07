Ryan Reynolds Doesn't 'Shy Away From' Tough Topics Talking to Daughters

Tough Talks

When asked how he talks to his kids about Russia invading Ukraine, Reynolds told Extra in March 2022, “My kids are 7, 5, and 2 … but we don’t shy away from anything if they have questions. Anytime there’s anything out there that’s, like, a big news story, something that is epic and historic — and God knows we’ve had a lot of those over the last four or five years — I usually just say, ‘Do you have any questions about this?’ I don’t really feel at that age it’s a good idea to just inject my own sort of perspective or narrative on that. I just want to know what they’re feeling and thinking and that tends to work out all right.”