Who’s the Boss?

“Blake runs the show,” Reynolds told David Letterman in a May 2022 teaser for season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her. [She has] higher standards.”

The Free Guy actor then revealed how he’d really handle Lively going out of town and leaving him in charge. “I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” he joked. “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first. And then there would be — with three girls [it’s a lot]. So, that division of labor is very important.”