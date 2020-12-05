Birthday Kisses

Kim shared sweet photos with her eldest son in December 2020 as he celebrated his birthday. “My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates,” she captioned three pics on Instagram that showed the pair snuggling up on a porch. “Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big. I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!”