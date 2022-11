November 2022

The “Water Under the Bridge” artist gushed over his baby girl’s milestones ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards. “She’s coming to life, she’s starting to smile bigger and recognize me,” he told Audacy’s Katie Neal. “She’s been smiling, I’ve been counting. I’ve gotten her to smile as soon as she sees me 21 times in a row. I’m assuming that means she likes me!”