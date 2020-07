Along for the Ride

“I gave them the places where they can go, because that’s where Mommy feels comfortable living,” the actress jokingly told Jennifer Aniston during her March 2020 Interview cover story. “I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.’ By the time Louis and Laila are at the right ages, it’ll be: ‘I’ll just drive you there every single day. We can even walk and make it a physical experience.’”