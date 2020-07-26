Cajun Cookie

“He’s a little Cajun cookie,” the Gravity star told Matt Lauer of her son on Today in August 2010. “Everything works out the way the universe wants it to work out. We had always said that it didn’t matter where the child came from. If they had issues that were medical issues, we didn’t care. It’s like the child that needed us in the home is the child that’s going to be placed.” Bullock explained that Louis is one of very few boys in her family, which makes him even more of a star. “We don’t have any boys in our family. Boy, is everyone really happy about that,” she said. “So, he’s like the crown prince. You know, it’s nothing but girls in our family … It was just the hierarchy that needed to be broken.”