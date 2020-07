Family Is Family

While speaking with InStyle, Bullock revealed that she doesn’t like to use the word “adopted” when it comes to any children. “Let’s all just refer to these kids as ‘our kids,’” she said. “Don’t say ‘my adopted child.’ No one calls their kid their ‘IVF child’ or their ‘oh, sh-t, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.’ Let just say, ‘our children.’”