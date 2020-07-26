Her World

“When I finished the film, I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you.’ And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you,” Bullock said while accepting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Frightened Performance award for Bird Box.

The mother of two continued her tribute to her children saying, “I wanted you to see what a family looks like. Sometimes you are born into a family and sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it comes together, when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect.”

Bullock concluded: “You are my first thought in the morning. You are my last thought at night. I was put on this Earth to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.”