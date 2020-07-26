Perfect Personalities
“Lou is supersensitive. I call him my 78-year-old son. He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic,” the Miss Congeniality star told InStyle in May 2018. “He’s wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.’”
As for her daughter, Laila, Bullock described her as "unafraid." She continued: "She's a fighter, and that's the reason she's here today. She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my god, what she is going to accomplish. She's going to bring some real change."