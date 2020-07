Protective Mode

The Oscar-winning actress said he’d “pack up and move to Alaska” if anything she was doing in life affected her son “negatively” during an interview with Vogue for its October 2013 issue. She also explained that she is open to having a bigger family. “If all of a sudden someone said, ‘You have five more kids,’ I’d be totally OK with it,” Bullock said. “I’m having such an amazing time. Whatever comes our way, we handle as a family. It’s not just me anymore.”