Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
Photos
Food
Pets
Bachelor Nation
Holidays With Us
Reality TV
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
CMAS
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Family Time
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share ‘Vacation Photo Dump’ With 2 Kids: Photos
By
Riley Cardoza
January 7, 2022
Courtesy Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram
9
3
/
9
Best Bathing Suit
Gellar posed in a one-piece.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme's Style Has Transformed to Edgy Teen
Reality Star to Nurse: Kate Gosselin Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos
How Much Money the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Made: Paychecks Revealed
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out