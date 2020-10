Big Fans

“My kids had never seen it until quarantine, and they kept asking and asking,” Gellar told Access Hollywood of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in October 2020. “And I said, ‘OK, they’re finally at the right age,’ and I thought, ‘They’ll watch one or two episodes, and they’ll be over it,’ but they are hooked. My little one, my son, is like, ‘Can we watch Buffy? Can we watch tonight? Can we watch Buffy tonight?'”