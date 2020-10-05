Family Time

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting Quotes While Raising 2 Kids: Family Pics

By
LOL Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr Parenting Quotes
 Courtesy of Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram (2)
12
10 / 12
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

LOL

She joked in February 2015 that her youngest behaved “like a teenager.”

Back to top