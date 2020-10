New Perspective

In September 2019, the Cruel Intentions star told Us how Selma Blair‘s MS diagnosis inspired her parenting tactics. “There are times when I’m tired and my child wants to play one more round of trains,” she explained at the time. “The last thing I want to do is get on the floor and build another train. I think to myself, ‘What Selma would do to be able to just get on the floor and build trains.’”